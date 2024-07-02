Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,022. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.