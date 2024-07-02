Financial Contrast: LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveWorld and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LiveWorld has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and Future FinTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $11.46 million 0.58 $210,000.00 ($0.01) -14.50 Future FinTech Group $34.87 million 0.28 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -3.70% -9.04% -5.93% Future FinTech Group -95.03% -71.02% -51.19%

Summary

LiveWorld beats Future FinTech Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

