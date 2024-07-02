Financial Security Advisor Inc. Purchases 15,549 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 22.8% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $65,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 159,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000.

CGGR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,313. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

