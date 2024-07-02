Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 0.6% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

