Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 2,654,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.