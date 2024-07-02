Financial Strategies Group Inc. Takes $11.22 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 416,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,000. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF makes up about 3.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSFF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 42,248 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $341.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

