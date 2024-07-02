First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.62

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 762714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,154,000 after buying an additional 448,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,095,000 after purchasing an additional 65,021 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 110,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

