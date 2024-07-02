First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 635,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

