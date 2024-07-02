First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 781.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 283,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,154. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

