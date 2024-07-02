Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

