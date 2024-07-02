Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,729,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 9,507,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,996. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

