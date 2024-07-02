Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,729,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 9,507,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
