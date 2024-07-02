FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FlexShopper

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 201,586 shares of company stock valued at $228,170 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.13% of FlexShopper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Price Performance

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 11,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.33.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About FlexShopper

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.