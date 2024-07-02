FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.13% of FlexShopper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FlexShopper Price Performance
NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 11,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.33.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
