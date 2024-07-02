Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.62.

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 560,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,894. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,979,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

