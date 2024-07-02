FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get FMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.