Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.77. 56,132,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,248,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

