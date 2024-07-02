Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 1,250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,336.8 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
Shares of FOSUF remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
Fosun International Company Profile
