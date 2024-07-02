FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.43

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.43 and last traded at $106.37, with a volume of 316106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

