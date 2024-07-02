Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 458,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

FJTNF stock remained flat at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

