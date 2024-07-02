Fundamental Research Analysts Give Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) a C$0.60 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of SSV opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.89.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
