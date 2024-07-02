Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Up 6.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 13,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 64,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

