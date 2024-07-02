Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galenica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.25. Galenica has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$75.25.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

