GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $22.85. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 1,953 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

