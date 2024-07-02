Geegoopuzzle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,603.66 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $538.79 million and approximately $491,603.66 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00005706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.07 or 1.00019238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00075969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.56329625 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $613,655.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.