Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $77.31.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
