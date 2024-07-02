Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. 2,010,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 190.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

