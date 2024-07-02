Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Reduced by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 456,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,941. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

