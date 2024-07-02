Governance OHM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,110.38 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $5,110.38 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $3,248.47 or 0.05160651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
