Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.83.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
