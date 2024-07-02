Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 211,870 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244,580 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $67,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 246,452 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.