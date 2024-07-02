Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 802,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.