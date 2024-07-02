Halma’s (HLMA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HLMA. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Halma to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.67) to GBX 2,650 ($33.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,336.25 ($29.55).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($33.90), for a total value of £153,778.40 ($194,508.47). Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
