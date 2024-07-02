Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,423. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 835,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $8,611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hayward by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 206,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,065. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

