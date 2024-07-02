H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 3.2 %

HEES opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

