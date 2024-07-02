Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 4.3%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 815,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,206,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Herbalife by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.