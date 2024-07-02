Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.55

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 6304777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Hertz Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.