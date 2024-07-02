Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,089 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.11. 3,170,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,058. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.