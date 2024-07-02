Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 124,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. 646,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.