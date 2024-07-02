Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. 2,120,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,854. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.