Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

