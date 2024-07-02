Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $31.08. 3,466,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,342. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.