Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

