Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,563. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

