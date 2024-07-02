Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,891. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

