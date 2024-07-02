Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,048. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day moving average of $247.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

