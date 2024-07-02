Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS remained flat at $117.49 during midday trading on Monday. 297,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.