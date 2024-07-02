Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 277,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 566,671 shares.The stock last traded at $25.41 and had previously closed at $25.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

