Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $94.95 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.57339355 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,642,706.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

