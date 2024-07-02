Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Humacyte by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

