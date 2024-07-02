Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,703,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,067 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $20,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

HBAN stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 7,009,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,002,285. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.