Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.
Hyundai Motor Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of HYMTF stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.
About Hyundai Motor
