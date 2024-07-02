Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,391 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

